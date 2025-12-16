Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vornado Realty Trust, Huntington Bancshares and Synovus Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/18/25, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO), Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), and Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vornado Realty Trust will pay its annual dividend of $0.74 on 12/29/25, Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 1/2/26, and Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/24/25. As a percentage of VNO's recent stock price of $34.79, this dividend works out to approximately 2.13%, so look for shares of Vornado Realty Trust to trade 2.13% lower — all else being equal — when VNO shares open for trading on 12/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for HBAN to open 0.87% lower in price and for SNV to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VNO, HBAN, and SNV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO):



Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):



Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for Vornado Realty Trust, 3.49% for Huntington Bancshares Inc, and 2.95% for Synovus Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust shares are currently off about 1.6%, Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Synovus Financial Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap REIT Stocks

 Institutional Holders of EA

 HBI Price Target



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.