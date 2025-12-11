Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vitesse Energy, Ovintiv and Devon Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Vitesse Energy Inc (Symbol: VTS), Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vitesse Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5625 on 12/31/25, Ovintiv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/31/25, and Devon Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/30/25. As a percentage of VTS's recent stock price of $22.18, this dividend works out to approximately 2.54%, so look for shares of Vitesse Energy Inc to trade 2.54% lower — all else being equal — when VTS shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for OVV to open 0.72% lower in price and for DVN to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VTS, OVV, and DVN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vitesse Energy Inc (Symbol: VTS):



Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV):



Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.14% for Vitesse Energy Inc, 2.88% for Ovintiv Inc, and 2.50% for Devon Energy Corp..

In Thursday trading, Vitesse Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Ovintiv Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Devon Energy Corp. shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

