Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vistra, Portland General Electric and Cincinnati Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/22/25, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR), and Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vistra Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.227 on 12/31/25, Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 1/15/26, and Cincinnati Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of VST's recent stock price of $159.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Vistra Corp to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when VST shares open for trading on 12/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for POR to open 1.07% lower in price and for CINF to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VST, POR, and CINF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST):



Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR):



Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Vistra Corp, 4.27% for Portland General Electric Co., and 2.08% for Cincinnati Financial Corp..

In Thursday trading, Vistra Corp shares are currently down about 7.8%, Portland General Electric Co. shares are up about 1%, and Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Construction Dividend Stock List

 ETE Insider Buying

 CVCO market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.