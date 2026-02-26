Ex-Dividend Reminder: Visteon, Polaris and Harley-Davidson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC), Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), and Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Visteon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 3/16/26, Polaris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 3/16/26, and Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 3/17/26. As a percentage of VC's recent stock price of $99.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Visteon Corp to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when VC shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for PII to open 1.09% lower in price and for HOG to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VC, PII, and HOG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC):



Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII):



Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Visteon Corp, 4.37% for Polaris Inc, and 4.01% for Harley-Davidson Inc.

In Thursday trading, Visteon Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, Polaris Inc shares are down about 2.7%, and Harley-Davidson Inc shares are off about 4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks

 BBT Price Target

 JAS Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.