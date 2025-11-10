Ex-Dividend Reminder: Visa, Greenbrier Companies and MSC Industrial Direct

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/25, Visa Inc (Symbol: V), Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX), and MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 12/1/25, Greenbrier Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/3/25, and MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 11/26/25. As a percentage of V's recent stock price of $336.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Visa Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when V shares open for trading on 11/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for GBX to open 0.74% lower in price and for MSM to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for V, GBX, and MSM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Visa Inc (Symbol: V):



Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX):



MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.80% for Visa Inc, 2.97% for Greenbrier Companies Inc, and 3.95% for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc.

In Monday trading, Visa Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are up about 1%, and MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are up about 2.9% on the day.

