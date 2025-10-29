Ex-Dividend Reminder: Virtus Investment Partners, Agree Realty and Apple Hospitality REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/25, Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS), Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Virtus Investment Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.40 on 11/14/25, Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.262 on 11/14/25, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 11/17/25. As a percentage of VRTS's recent stock price of $168.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when VRTS shares open for trading on 10/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for ADC to open 0.35% lower in price and for APLE to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRTS, ADC, and APLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.68% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc, 4.25% for Agree Realty Corp., and 8.33% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Agree Realty Corp. shares are off about 1.2%, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

