Ex-Dividend Reminder: Virtu Financial, Kinsale Capital Group and Ellington Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Virtu Financial Inc Class A (Symbol: VIRT), Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Virtu Financial Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/15/25, Kinsale Capital Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/11/25, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of VIRT's recent stock price of $43.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Virtu Financial Inc Class A to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when VIRT shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for KNSL to open 0.04% lower in price and for EFC to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VIRT, KNSL, and EFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Virtu Financial Inc Class A (Symbol: VIRT):



Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Virtu Financial Inc Class A, 0.15% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc, and 11.23% for Ellington Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Virtu Financial Inc Class A shares are currently up about 1.8%, Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Ellington Financial Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

