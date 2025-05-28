Ex-Dividend Reminder: Virtu Financial, Interactive Brokers Group and Trustmark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), and Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/16/25, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 6/13/25, and Trustmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/15/25. As a percentage of VIRT's recent stock price of $41.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Virtu Financial Inc - Class A to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when VIRT shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for IBKR to open 0.15% lower in price and for TRMK to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VIRT, IBKR, and TRMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT):



Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR):



Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for Virtu Financial Inc - Class A, 0.60% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A, and 2.72% for Trustmark Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 1.3%, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are up about 2.9%, and Trustmark Corp shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

