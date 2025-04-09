Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vipshop Holdings, American Eagle Outfitters and Global Net Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/11/25, Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS), American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), and Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vipshop Holdings Ltd will pay its annual dividend of $0.48 on 4/25/25, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 4/25/25, and Global Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/16/25. As a percentage of VIPS's recent stock price of $12.68, this dividend works out to approximately 3.79%, so look for shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd to trade 3.79% lower — all else being equal — when VIPS shares open for trading on 4/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for AEO to open 1.30% lower in price and for GNL to open 2.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VIPS, AEO, and GNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS):



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO):



Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.79% for Vipshop Holdings Ltd, 5.19% for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., and 11.14% for Global Net Lease Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Vipshop Holdings Ltd shares are currently down about 5.4%, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are off about 7%, and Global Net Lease Inc shares are down about 4.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 RSVR market cap history

 Funds Holding CNFR

 HUYA Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.