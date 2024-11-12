Ex-Dividend Reminder: Viper Energy, Coterra Energy and Diamondback Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/24, Viper Energy Inc (Symbol: VNOM), Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Viper Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/21/24, Coterra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 11/27/24, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 11/21/24. As a percentage of VNOM's recent stock price of $53.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Viper Energy Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when VNOM shares open for trading on 11/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for CTRA to open 0.83% lower in price and for FANG to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VNOM, CTRA, and FANG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Viper Energy Inc (Symbol: VNOM):



Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA):



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for Viper Energy Inc, 3.31% for Coterra Energy Inc, and 2.01% for Diamondback Energy, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Viper Energy Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Coterra Energy Inc shares are up about 3.4%, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

