Ex-Dividend Reminder: VICI Properties, Synovus Financial and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/18/25, VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VICI Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/9/25, Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 10/1/25, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/17/25. As a percentage of VICI's recent stock price of $33.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of VICI Properties Inc to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when VICI shares open for trading on 9/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for SNV to open 0.77% lower in price and for HPE to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VICI, SNV, and HPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI):



Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.44% for VICI Properties Inc, 3.08% for Synovus Financial Corp, and 2.09% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

In Tuesday trading, VICI Properties Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Synovus Financial Corp shares are off about 2.1%, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

