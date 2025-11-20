Ex-Dividend Reminder: Viatris, Radian Group and Equitable Holdings

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/25, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), and Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/15/25, Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 12/9/25, and Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/1/25. As a percentage of VTRS's recent stock price of $10.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Viatris Inc to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when VTRS shares open for trading on 11/24/25. Similarly, investors should look for RDN to open 0.74% lower in price and for EQH to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.59% for Viatris Inc, 2.95% for Radian Group, Inc., and 2.45% for Equitable Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Viatris Inc shares are currently down about 2.4%, Radian Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Equitable Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

