Ex-Dividend Reminder: VFC, Ross Stores and Omnicom Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/10/25, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), and Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 6/18/25, Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 6/30/25, and Omnicom Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 7/9/25. As a percentage of VFC's recent stock price of $12.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of VF Corp. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when VFC shares open for trading on 6/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for ROST to open 0.28% lower in price and for OMC to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VFC, ROST, and OMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.86% for VF Corp., 1.14% for Ross Stores Inc, and 3.99% for Omnicom Group, Inc..

In Friday trading, VF Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Ross Stores Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

