Markets
VRT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vertiv Holdings, TKO Group Holdings and Boyd Gaming

September 11, 2025 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO), and Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vertiv Holdings Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 9/25/25, TKO Group Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 9/30/25, and Boyd Gaming Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of VRT's recent stock price of $136.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Vertiv Holdings Co to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when VRT shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for TKO to open 0.39% lower in price and for BYD to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRT, TKO, and BYD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT):

VRT+Dividend+History+Chart

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO):

TKO+Dividend+History+Chart

Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD):

BYD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.11% for Vertiv Holdings Co, 1.56% for TKO Group Holdings Inc, and 0.84% for Boyd Gaming Corp..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, Vertiv Holdings Co shares are currently up about 8.9%, TKO Group Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MTRX Past Earnings
 SEVN Insider Buying
 VIGI Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MTRX Past Earnings-> SEVN Insider Buying-> VIGI Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRT
TKO
BYD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.