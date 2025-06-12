Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vertiv Holdings, Red Rock Resorts and Paramount Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vertiv Holdings Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 6/26/25, Red Rock Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/30/25, and Paramount Global will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/1/25. As a percentage of VRT's recent stock price of $110.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Vertiv Holdings Co to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when VRT shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for RRR to open 0.51% lower in price and for PARA to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRT, RRR, and PARA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT):



Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR):



Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.14% for Vertiv Holdings Co, 2.05% for Red Rock Resorts Inc, and 1.63% for Paramount Global.

In Thursday trading, Vertiv Holdings Co shares are currently up about 1.9%, Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Paramount Global shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

