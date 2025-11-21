Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vertiv Holdings, Primo Brands and Johnson & Johnson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/25, Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB), and Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vertiv Holdings Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/18/25, Primo Brands Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/5/25, and Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 12/9/25. As a percentage of VRT's recent stock price of $159.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Vertiv Holdings Co to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when VRT shares open for trading on 11/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for PRMB to open 0.67% lower in price and for JNJ to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRT, PRMB, and JNJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT):



Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB):



Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.16% for Vertiv Holdings Co, 2.67% for Primo Brands Corp, and 2.56% for Johnson & Johnson.

In Friday trading, Vertiv Holdings Co shares are currently down about 6.7%, Primo Brands Corp shares are down about 1.7%, and Johnson & Johnson shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

 TME Average Annual Return

 BAS market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.