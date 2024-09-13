Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vertiv Holdings, Golden Entertainment and Huntington Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/17/24, Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN), and Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vertiv Holdings Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 9/26/24, Golden Entertainment Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/2/24, and Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 10/1/24. As a percentage of VRT's recent stock price of $86.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Vertiv Holdings Co to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when VRT shares open for trading on 9/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for GDEN to open 0.78% lower in price and for HBAN to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRT, GDEN, and HBAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT):



Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN):



Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.12% for Vertiv Holdings Co, 3.13% for Golden Entertainment Inc, and 4.37% for Huntington Bancshares Inc.

In Friday trading, Vertiv Holdings Co shares are currently up about 5.3%, Golden Entertainment Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

