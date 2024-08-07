Ex-Dividend Reminder: Veritex Holdings, SouthState and St. Joe

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/24, Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB), and St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Veritex Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/23/24, SouthState Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 8/16/24, and St. Joe Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/6/24. As a percentage of VBTX's recent stock price of $21.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Veritex Holdings Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when VBTX shares open for trading on 8/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for SSB to open 0.61% lower in price and for JOE to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VBTX, SSB, and JOE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX):



SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB):



St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.66% for Veritex Holdings Inc, 2.44% for SouthState Corp, and 0.98% for St. Joe Co..

In Wednesday trading, Veritex Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, SouthState Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and St. Joe Co. shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

