Markets
VBTX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Veritex Holdings, JBG SMITH Properties and Silicon Motion Technology

August 05, 2025 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/25, Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), and Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Veritex Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/21/25, JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 8/21/25, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/21/25. As a percentage of VBTX's recent stock price of $31.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Veritex Holdings Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when VBTX shares open for trading on 8/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for JBGS to open 0.85% lower in price and for SIMO to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VBTX, JBGS, and SIMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX):

VBTX+Dividend+History+Chart

JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS):

JBGS+Dividend+History+Chart

Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO):

SIMO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.80% for Veritex Holdings Inc, 3.40% for JBG SMITH Properties, and 2.61% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Veritex Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, JBG SMITH Properties shares are down about 1.7%, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVES
 Pros Holdings Past Earnings
 MXI Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVES-> Pros Holdings Past Earnings-> MXI Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VBTX
JBGS
SIMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.