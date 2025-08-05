Ex-Dividend Reminder: Veritex Holdings, JBG SMITH Properties and Silicon Motion Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/25, Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), and Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Veritex Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/21/25, JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 8/21/25, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/21/25. As a percentage of VBTX's recent stock price of $31.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Veritex Holdings Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when VBTX shares open for trading on 8/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for JBGS to open 0.85% lower in price and for SIMO to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VBTX, JBGS, and SIMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX):



JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS):



Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.80% for Veritex Holdings Inc, 3.40% for JBG SMITH Properties, and 2.61% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Veritex Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, JBG SMITH Properties shares are down about 1.7%, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVES

 Pros Holdings Past Earnings

 MXI Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.