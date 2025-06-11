Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verisk Analytics, Enersys and Installed Building Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK), Enersys (Symbol: ENS), and Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Verisk Analytics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/30/25, Enersys will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/27/25, and Installed Building Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of VRSK's recent stock price of $312.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Verisk Analytics Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when VRSK shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for ENS to open 0.27% lower in price and for IBP to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRSK, ENS, and IBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK):



Enersys (Symbol: ENS):



Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.58% for Verisk Analytics Inc, 1.07% for Enersys, and 0.85% for Installed Building Products Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Verisk Analytics Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Enersys shares are up about 1.6%, and Installed Building Products Inc shares are up about 3.9% on the day.

