Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verisign, Healthstream and Cognizant Technology Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN), Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM), and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Verisign Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 5/28/25, Healthstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.031 on 5/30/25, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 5/28/25. As a percentage of VRSN's recent stock price of $276.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Verisign Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when VRSN shares open for trading on 5/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for HSTM to open 0.11% lower in price and for CTSH to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRSN, HSTM, and CTSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN):



Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM):



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.11% for Verisign Inc, 0.46% for Healthstream Inc, and 1.54% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp..

In Thursday trading, Verisign Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Healthstream Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 George Soros Stock Picks

 ORM Historical Stock Prices

 SHO Dividend History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.