Ex-Dividend Reminder: Veris Residential, Camden Property Trust and Essex Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE), Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT), and Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Veris Residential Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 10/16/24, Camden Property Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 10/17/24, and Essex Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.45 on 10/11/24. As a percentage of VRE's recent stock price of $17.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Veris Residential Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when VRE shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for CPT to open 0.82% lower in price and for ESS to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRE, CPT, and ESS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.56% for Veris Residential Inc, 3.27% for Camden Property Trust, and 3.29% for Essex Property Trust Inc.

In Thursday trading, Veris Residential Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Camden Property Trust shares are off about 0.3%, and Essex Property Trust Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

