Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ventas, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and SL Green Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ventas Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 7/17/25, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 7/15/25, and SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2575 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of VTR's recent stock price of $63.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Ventas Inc to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when VTR shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for PEB to open 0.11% lower in price and for SLG to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VTR, PEB, and SLG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR):



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.02% for Ventas Inc, 0.42% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, and 5.29% for SL Green Realty Corp.

In Thursday trading, Ventas Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are trading flat, and SL Green Realty Corp shares are off about 5.7% on the day.

