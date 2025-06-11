Ex-Dividend Reminder: Valley National Bancorp, Prosperity Bancshares and Digital Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Valley National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 7/1/25, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 7/1/25, and Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of VLY's recent stock price of $9.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Valley National Bancorp to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when VLY shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for PB to open 0.82% lower in price and for DLR to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VLY, PB, and DLR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY):



Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB):



Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.84% for Valley National Bancorp, 3.27% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc., and 2.75% for Digital Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Valley National Bancorp shares are currently up about 1.7%, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are up about 1%, and Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.