Ex-Dividend Reminder: Valley National Bancorp, Comerica and Iridium Communications

September 11, 2025 — 10:26 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), and Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Valley National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 10/1/25, Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 10/1/25, and Iridium Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of VLY's recent stock price of $10.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Valley National Bancorp to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when VLY shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for CMA to open 1.03% lower in price and for IRDM to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VLY, CMA, and IRDM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY):

VLY+Dividend+History+Chart

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA):

CMA+Dividend+History+Chart

Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM):

IRDM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.11% for Valley National Bancorp, 4.10% for Comerica, Inc., and 3.34% for Iridium Communications Inc.

In Thursday trading, Valley National Bancorp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Comerica, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Iridium Communications Inc shares are off about 6.4% on the day.

