Ex-Dividend Reminder: UWM Holdings, Kulicke & Soffa Industries and Salesforce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/18/25, UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC), Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC), and Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UWM Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/8/26, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 1/6/26, and Salesforce Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.416 on 1/8/26. As a percentage of UWMC's recent stock price of $5.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.90%, so look for shares of UWM Holdings Corp to trade 1.90% lower — all else being equal — when UWMC shares open for trading on 12/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for KLIC to open 0.43% lower in price and for CRM to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UWMC, KLIC, and CRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC):



Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC):



Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.59% for UWM Holdings Corp, 1.72% for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc., and 0.65% for Salesforce Inc.

In Tuesday trading, UWM Holdings Corp shares are currently down about 2%, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are off about 0.6%, and Salesforce Inc shares are off about 2.9% on the day.

