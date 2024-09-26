Ex-Dividend Reminder: US Bancorp, Ellington Financial and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. US Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/15/24, Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 10/25/24, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of USB's recent stock price of $44.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of US Bancorp to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when USB shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for EFC to open 1.00% lower in price and for ARI to open 2.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for USB, EFC, and ARI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

US Bancorp (Symbol: USB):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.47% for US Bancorp, 12.04% for Ellington Financial Inc, and 10.64% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc..

In Thursday trading, US Bancorp shares are currently off about 1.9%, Ellington Financial Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are off about 2.9% on the day.

