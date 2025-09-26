Ex-Dividend Reminder: US Bancorp, Annaly Capital Management and Franklin Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), and Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. US Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 10/15/25, Annaly Capital Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 10/31/25, and Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 10/10/25. As a percentage of USB's recent stock price of $49.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of US Bancorp to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when USB shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for NLY to open 3.36% lower in price and for BEN to open 1.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for USB, NLY, and BEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

US Bancorp (Symbol: USB):



Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY):



Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.24% for US Bancorp, 13.45% for Annaly Capital Management Inc, and 5.47% for Franklin Resources Inc.

In Friday trading, US Bancorp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Franklin Resources Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

