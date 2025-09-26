Ex-Dividend Reminder: Upbound Group, Willis Towers Watson Public and PG&E

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD), Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW), and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Upbound Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 10/21/25, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 10/15/25, and PG&E Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of UPBD's recent stock price of $23.98, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of Upbound Group Inc to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when UPBD shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for WTW to open 0.27% lower in price and for PCG to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UPBD, WTW, and PCG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD):



Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW):



PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.51% for Upbound Group Inc, 1.09% for Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, and 0.69% for PG&E Corp.

In Friday trading, Upbound Group Inc shares are currently off about 3.6%, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are off about 1.6%, and PG&E Corp shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

