Ex-Dividend Reminder: Upbound Group, Choice Hotels International and Encompass Health

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/24, Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD), Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH), and Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Upbound Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/22/24, Choice Hotels International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2875 on 10/16/24, and Encompass Health Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of UPBD's recent stock price of $31.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Upbound Group Inc to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when UPBD shares open for trading on 10/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for CHH to open 0.22% lower in price and for EHC to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UPBD, CHH, and EHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD):



Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH):



Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.67% for Upbound Group Inc, 0.87% for Choice Hotels International, Inc., and 0.70% for Encompass Health Corp.

In Friday trading, Upbound Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are up about 2.5%, and Encompass Health Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

