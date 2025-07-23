Ex-Dividend Reminder: Unum Group, Bank of New York Mellon and Lakeland Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/25/25, Unum Group (Symbol: UNM), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Unum Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 8/15/25, Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 8/7/25, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/5/25. As a percentage of UNM's recent stock price of $80.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Unum Group to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when UNM shares open for trading on 7/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for BK to open 0.54% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UNM, BK, and LKFN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Unum Group (Symbol: UNM):



Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK):



Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.29% for Unum Group, 2.14% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp, and 3.08% for Lakeland Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Unum Group shares are currently up about 0.9%, Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Lakeland Financial Corp shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

