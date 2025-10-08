Ex-Dividend Reminder: Universal, Toll Brothers and Advance Auto Parts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/10/25, Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV), Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 11/3/25, Toll Brothers Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/24/25, and Advance Auto Parts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/24/25. As a percentage of UVV's recent stock price of $54.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of Universal Corp to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when UVV shares open for trading on 10/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for TOL to open 0.19% lower in price and for AAP to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UVV, TOL, and AAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV):



Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL):



Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.02% for Universal Corp, 0.75% for Toll Brothers Inc., and 1.76% for Advance Auto Parts Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Universal Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, Toll Brothers Inc. shares are off about 5.6%, and Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

