Ex-Dividend Reminder: Universal Logistics Holdings, ManpowerGroup and LyondellBasell Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/24, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULH), ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN), and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 7/1/24, ManpowerGroup Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.54 on 6/14/24, and LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.34 on 6/10/24. As a percentage of ULH's recent stock price of $44.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when ULH shares open for trading on 6/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for MAN to open 2.13% lower in price and for LYB to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ULH, MAN, and LYB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULH):



ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN):



LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, 4.26% for ManpowerGroup Inc, and 5.54% for LyondellBasell Industries NV.

In Thursday trading, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 3.2%, ManpowerGroup Inc shares are down about 2.8%, and LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.