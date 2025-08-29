Ex-Dividend Reminder: Universal Health Services, McKesson and Safety Insurance Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS), McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), and Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Universal Health Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/16/25, McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 10/1/25, and Safety Insurance Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of UHS's recent stock price of $181.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when UHS shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for MCK to open 0.12% lower in price and for SAFT to open 1.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UHS, MCK, and SAFT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS):



McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):



Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.44% for Universal Health Services, Inc., 0.48% for McKesson Corp, and 4.99% for Safety Insurance Group, Inc..

In Friday trading, Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.6%, McKesson Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

