Ex-Dividend Reminder: Universal, Advance Auto Parts and Toll Brothers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/11/24, Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV), Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), and Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 11/4/24, Advance Auto Parts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/25/24, and Toll Brothers Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/25/24. As a percentage of UVV's recent stock price of $51.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of Universal Corp to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when UVV shares open for trading on 10/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for AAP to open 0.64% lower in price and for TOL to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UVV, AAP, and TOL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV):



Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP):



Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.26% for Universal Corp, 2.57% for Advance Auto Parts Inc, and 0.61% for Toll Brothers Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Universal Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Toll Brothers Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

