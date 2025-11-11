Ex-Dividend Reminder: UNITIL, American Water Works and ResMed

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/25, UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL), American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK), and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UNITIL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 11/28/25, American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8275 on 12/2/25, and ResMed Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/18/25. As a percentage of UTL's recent stock price of $47.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of UNITIL Corp to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when UTL shares open for trading on 11/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for AWK to open 0.64% lower in price and for RMD to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UTL, AWK, and RMD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL):



American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.78% for UNITIL Corp, 2.57% for American Water Works Co, Inc., and 0.96% for ResMed Inc..

In Tuesday trading, UNITIL Corp shares are currently down about 0.7%, American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are off about 1.5%, and ResMed Inc. shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

