Ex-Dividend Reminder: United States Lime & Minerals, Scotts Miracle-Gro and TORM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/25, United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM), Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), and TORM plc (Symbol: TRMD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/12/25, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 9/5/25, and TORM plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/3/25. As a percentage of USLM's recent stock price of $115.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. to trade 0.05% lower — all else being equal — when USLM shares open for trading on 8/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for SMG to open 1.06% lower in price and for TRMD to open 1.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for USLM, SMG, and TRMD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM):



Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG):



TORM plc (Symbol: TRMD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.21% for United States Lime & Minerals Inc., 4.25% for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, and 7.96% for TORM plc.

In Wednesday trading, United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are currently off about 2.9%, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are off about 1.1%, and TORM plc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

