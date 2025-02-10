News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Rentals, Tetra Tech and Willis Lease Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/25, United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK), and Willis Lease Finance Corp. (Symbol: WLFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Rentals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.79 on 2/26/25, Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.058 on 2/26/25, and Willis Lease Finance Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/21/25. As a percentage of URI's recent stock price of $740.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of United Rentals Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when URI shares open for trading on 2/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for TTEK to open 0.17% lower in price and for WLFC to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.97% for United Rentals Inc, 0.69% for Tetra Tech Inc, and 0.50% for Willis Lease Finance Corp..

In Monday trading, United Rentals Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Tetra Tech Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Willis Lease Finance Corp. shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

