Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Parcel Service, John Bean Technologies and Deluxe

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/24, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT), and Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 9/5/24, John Bean Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/3/24, and Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/3/24. As a percentage of UPS's recent stock price of $126.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of United Parcel Service Inc to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when UPS shares open for trading on 8/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for JBT to open 0.11% lower in price and for DLX to open 1.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UPS, JBT, and DLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS):



John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT):



Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.16% for United Parcel Service Inc, 0.46% for John Bean Technologies Corp, and 6.23% for Deluxe Corp.

In Thursday trading, United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, John Bean Technologies Corp shares are down about 1.6%, and Deluxe Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

