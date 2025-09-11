Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Community Banks, Federal Agricultural Mortgage and T. Rowe Price Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCB), Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM), and T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/3/25, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 9/30/25, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.27 on 9/29/25. As a percentage of UCB's recent stock price of $32.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of United Community Banks Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when UCB shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for AGM to open 0.76% lower in price and for TROW to open 1.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UCB, AGM, and TROW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCB):



Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM):



T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.07% for United Community Banks Inc, 3.05% for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, and 4.76% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, United Community Banks Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are down about 1.5%, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

