Ex-Dividend Reminder: Unilever, Dana and Sirius XM Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/24, Unilever plc (Symbol: UL), Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN), and Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Unilever plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4773 on 9/6/24, Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/30/24, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0266 on 8/26/24. As a percentage of UL's recent stock price of $61.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Unilever plc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when UL shares open for trading on 8/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for DAN to open 0.93% lower in price and for SIRI to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UL, DAN, and SIRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Unilever plc (Symbol: UL):



Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN):



Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Unilever plc, 3.72% for Dana Inc, and 3.45% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Unilever plc shares are currently up about 1%, Dana Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CMC Split History

 QTWO Options Chain

 MED Price Target



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.