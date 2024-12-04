Ex-Dividend Reminder: Unifirst, Mueller Industries and Hub Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/24, Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF), Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI), and Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Unifirst Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/3/25, Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/20/24, and Hub Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/20/24. As a percentage of UNF's recent stock price of $199.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Unifirst Corp to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when UNF shares open for trading on 12/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for MLI to open 0.25% lower in price and for HUBG to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UNF, MLI, and HUBG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF):



Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):



Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.70% for Unifirst Corp, 1.01% for Mueller Industries Inc, and 0.97% for Hub Group, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Unifirst Corp shares are currently down about 0.8%, Mueller Industries Inc shares are down about 2.3%, and Hub Group, Inc. shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

