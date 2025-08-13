Ex-Dividend Reminder: UMH Properties, eXp World Holdings and Hilltop Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH), eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), and Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UMH Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 9/15/25, eXp World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 8/29/25, and Hilltop Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of UMH's recent stock price of $16.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of UMH Properties Inc to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when UMH shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for EXPI to open 0.50% lower in price and for HTH to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UMH, EXPI, and HTH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH):



eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI):



Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.55% for UMH Properties Inc, 1.98% for eXp World Holdings Inc, and 2.30% for Hilltop Holdings, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, UMH Properties Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, eXp World Holdings Inc shares are up about 3.6%, and Hilltop Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

