Ex-Dividend Reminder: UL Solutions, Herc Holdings and Premier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, UL Solutions Inc (Symbol: ULS), Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI), and Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UL Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/9/25, Herc Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/13/25, and Premier Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/15/25. As a percentage of ULS's recent stock price of $72.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of UL Solutions Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when ULS shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for HRI to open 0.53% lower in price and for PINC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ULS, HRI, and PINC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UL Solutions Inc (Symbol: ULS):



Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI):



Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.72% for UL Solutions Inc, 2.13% for Herc Holdings Inc, and 3.65% for Premier Inc.

In Wednesday trading, UL Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Herc Holdings Inc shares are up about 4.5%, and Premier Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

