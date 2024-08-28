Ex-Dividend Reminder: UL Solutions, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Sila Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, UL Solutions Inc Class A (Symbol: ULS), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY), and Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UL Solutions Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/9/24, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 9/16/24, and Sila Realty Trust Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1333 on 9/13/24. As a percentage of ULS's recent stock price of $54.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of UL Solutions Inc Class A to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when ULS shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for AY to open 2.00% lower in price and for SILA to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ULS, AY, and SILA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UL Solutions Inc Class A (Symbol: ULS):



Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY):



Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for UL Solutions Inc Class A, 8.00% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, and 6.62% for Sila Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, UL Solutions Inc Class A shares are currently down about 0.3%, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are off about 0.1%, and Sila Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

