News & Insights

Markets
ULS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: UL Solutions, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Sila Realty Trust

August 28, 2024 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, UL Solutions Inc Class A (Symbol: ULS), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY), and Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UL Solutions Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/9/24, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 9/16/24, and Sila Realty Trust Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1333 on 9/13/24. As a percentage of ULS's recent stock price of $54.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of UL Solutions Inc Class A to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when ULS shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for AY to open 2.00% lower in price and for SILA to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ULS, AY, and SILA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UL Solutions Inc Class A (Symbol: ULS):

ULS+Dividend+History+Chart

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY):

AY+Dividend+History+Chart

Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA):

SILA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for UL Solutions Inc Class A, 8.00% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, and 6.62% for Sila Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, UL Solutions Inc Class A shares are currently down about 0.3%, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are off about 0.1%, and Sila Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding LSAF
 TEL DMA
 ARDT Earnings History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ULS
AY
SILA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.