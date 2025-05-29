Ex-Dividend Reminder: UFP Industries, Patterson-UTI Energy and Cactus

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/25, UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), and Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UFP Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 6/16/25, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/16/25, and Cactus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/20/25. As a percentage of UFPI's recent stock price of $97.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of UFP Industries Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when UFPI shares open for trading on 6/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for PTEN to open 1.43% lower in price and for WHD to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UFPI, PTEN, and WHD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI):

UFPI+Dividend+History+Chart

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN):

PTEN+Dividend+History+Chart

Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD):

WHD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for UFP Industries Inc, 5.70% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., and 1.25% for Cactus Inc.

In Thursday trading, UFP Industries Inc shares are currently off about 2.3%, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are down about 2.9%, and Cactus Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

