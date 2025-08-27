Markets
UFPI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: UFP Industries, Diversified Energy and Cabot

August 27, 2025 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI), Diversified Energy Company plc (Symbol: DEC), and Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UFP Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/15/25, Diversified Energy Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 9/30/25, and Cabot Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/11/25. As a percentage of UFPI's recent stock price of $104.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of UFP Industries Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when UFPI shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for DEC to open 1.77% lower in price and for CBT to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UFPI, DEC, and CBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI):

UFPI+Dividend+History+Chart

Diversified Energy Company plc (Symbol: DEC):

DEC+Dividend+History+Chart

Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT):

CBT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for UFP Industries Inc, 7.09% for Diversified Energy Company plc, and 2.20% for Cabot Corp..

In Wednesday trading, UFP Industries Inc shares are currently off about 1%, Diversified Energy Company plc shares are up about 0.7%, and Cabot Corp. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 TRC market cap history
 Institutional Holders of OPI
 DOW Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TRC market cap history-> Institutional Holders of OPI-> DOW Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UFPI
DEC
CBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.