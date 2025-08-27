Ex-Dividend Reminder: UFP Industries, Diversified Energy and Cabot

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI), Diversified Energy Company plc (Symbol: DEC), and Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UFP Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/15/25, Diversified Energy Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 9/30/25, and Cabot Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/11/25. As a percentage of UFPI's recent stock price of $104.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of UFP Industries Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when UFPI shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for DEC to open 1.77% lower in price and for CBT to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UFPI, DEC, and CBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI):



Diversified Energy Company plc (Symbol: DEC):



Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for UFP Industries Inc, 7.09% for Diversified Energy Company plc, and 2.20% for Cabot Corp..

In Wednesday trading, UFP Industries Inc shares are currently off about 1%, Diversified Energy Company plc shares are up about 0.7%, and Cabot Corp. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

