Ex-Dividend Reminder: UDR, Lincoln National and Brady

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/10/24, UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR), Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), and Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UDR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 10/31/24, Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 11/1/24, and Brady Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 10/31/24. As a percentage of UDR's recent stock price of $44.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of UDR Inc to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when UDR shares open for trading on 10/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for LNC to open 1.45% lower in price and for BRC to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UDR, LNC, and BRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR):



Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC):



Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.85% for UDR Inc, 5.78% for Lincoln National Corp., and 1.29% for Brady Corp.

In Tuesday trading, UDR Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Lincoln National Corp. shares are off about 2.3%, and Brady Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 XGTI Historical Stock Prices

 DRV Average Annual Return

 PTL Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.