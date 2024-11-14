Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ubiquiti, United Parcel Service and HNI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/24, Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), and HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ubiquiti Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/25/24, United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 12/5/24, and HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/2/24. As a percentage of UI's recent stock price of $337.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Ubiquiti Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when UI shares open for trading on 11/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for UPS to open 1.22% lower in price and for HNI to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UI, UPS, and HNI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI):



United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS):



HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for Ubiquiti Inc, 4.88% for United Parcel Service Inc, and 2.38% for HNI Corp.

In Thursday trading, Ubiquiti Inc shares are currently down about 3.4%, United Parcel Service Inc shares are up about 2.7%, and HNI Corp shares are down about 2% on the day.

