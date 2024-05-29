Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tyson Foods, LCI Industries and Estee Lauder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 6/14/24, LCI Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 6/14/24, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 6/17/24. As a percentage of TSN's recent stock price of $57.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Tyson Foods Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when TSN shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for LCII to open 0.98% lower in price and for EL to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSN, LCII, and EL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):



LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII):



Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.39% for Tyson Foods Inc, 3.92% for LCI Industries, and 2.09% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Tyson Foods Inc shares are currently down about 3.2%, LCI Industries shares are up about 0.1%, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

